  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
POLITICS

Candidates speak out after racist flyers appear in Hoboken mayoral race

By
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
The campaigns in the race for mayor of Hoboken are denouncing what they call bogus flyers about a Sikh candidate.

The flyer used a picture of the candidate, Councilman Ravi Bhalla, with the text "Don't let TERRORISM take over our town!"

Hoboken City Councilman Michael DeFusco was out at the Hoboken PATH station Monday night, trying to win a few last minute votes after his campaign for mayor seemed to get slammed by a flyer that appeared to be aimed at one of his opponents.

"I was victimized too by a flyer that basically associated me with racism," DeFusco said.

The flyer calls that other candidate, Councilman Ravi Bhalla, a terrorist.

"Sort of a pit in my stomach, you know, you don't really know how to react to that. I was most concerned about my wife and children, it was my daughter's first experience with racism. It was difficult to explain to a child what that actually means," Bhalla said.


Councilman Bhalla is a member of the Sikh faith, he wears a turban in Sikh tradition, proudly.

"The Sikh turban represents peace, it represents equality, it represents justice for all of humanity, and it represents love," Bhalla said.

Police say the flyer was handed out by a man caught on surveillance video, and they are looking for him. A note on the flyer says it was paid for by Councilman DeFusco which he says is not true and, in liberal Hoboken, makes him a victim too.

"It's a quick retweet, it's a quick news story, it gets eyeballs, but what it also does is it can alter elections. This election is being altered by fake news," DeFusco said.

Councilman Bhalla says the police are investigating.

"I don't know who is responsible for this, there is an active police investigation into finding the culprit," Bhalla said.

Councilman Bhalla said that if there is a silver lining in this, it is that it has increased awareness in the election on Tuesday so maybe more people will vote.

If elected, Bhalla would be the first Sikh mayor of Hoboken.

In June, Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer announced she would not seek a third term.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticsracismelection 2017electionHobokenHudson County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Campaigns denounce flyers involving Sikh candidate for mayor of Hoboken
POLITICS
Voters to decide whether to hold NY constitutional convention
Jury gets Sen. Menendez case after lawyers make last arguments
Candidates make final push in race for NYC mayor
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
More Politics
Top Stories
2 teens killed in single car crash on Staten Island
Exclusive: Girl speaks out about man on bicycle flashing her
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
NYPD officer not guilty in apparent road rage shooting
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
Show More
Candidates make final push in race for NYC mayor
Final day of campaigning in race for governor of New Jersey
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Voters to decide whether to hold NY constitutional convention
Final finishers: Inspiring stories of runners who wouldn't give up
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos