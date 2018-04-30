POLITICS

Everything you need to know about the migrant caravan

EMBED </>More Videos

About 150-180 Central American migrants are seeking asylum at the U.S-Mexico border near San Diego. (Hans-Maximo Musielik/AP Photo)

The migrant caravan is a group of Central American asylum-seekers who have traveled through Mexico to seek safety in the United States.

An attorney representing the caravan told ABC News that about 150-180 people are seeking asylum at the U.S-Mexico border at San Diego. Most of the asylum-seekers are children.

Shortly before the caravan arrived, U.S. immigration officials said the San Diego crossing would not be immediately able to handle asylum seekers due to over capacity.

The caravan began at the bottom of Mexico. The Trump administration has been tracking the caravan since March 25, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling the asylum seeking effort "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which translates to people without borders, a group representing the caravan, has said a high percentage of the people are Hondurans who are seeking refuge from "political repression, insecurity, and physical and economic violence."

The caravan drew as many as 1,000 people as it traveled through Mexico.

Many have received pro bono legal counsel and shelter in Tijuana near the U.S. border.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an individual may seek asylum before an immigration judge in the U.S. if they are found to have credible fear of persecution or torture.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen said in a statement on April 25: "Let me be clear: we will enforce the immigration laws as set forth by Congress. If you enter our country illegally, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you make a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you assist or coach an individual in making a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution."

President Donald Trump has tweeted about the migrant caravan several times, connecting the caravan to border security and DACA. On April 2, he said Mexico has the power to stop the caravan from entering the country at their northern border.

ABC News and the Associated Press have contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpthe white houserefugeesmexico
POLITICS
Mass harm threats punishable with prison under new bill
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
Weapons banned during Pence NRA appearance
Pres. Bush to stay in hospital as he recovers from infection
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman critical after being raped, beaten in Queens attack
10-year-old playing with brother found dead inside dryer
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Black bear spotted wandering in Paramus neighborhood
7 On Your Side prompts changes to homeless services program
Mass harm threats punishable with prison under new bill
22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park
LI father accused of DWI with toddler in ambulette
Show More
Bill Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Search underway woman missing 23 years
3 family members killed after fire rips through Queens home
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
Toddler dies, knife-wielding mom shot by police in Westchester
More News