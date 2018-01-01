  • LIVE VIDEO Mayor de Blasio Inauguration Ceremony
Inauguration Day for New York City Mayor de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will attend a ceremonial inauguration event today. (Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A public swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Bill de Blasio's second term will be held at New York City Hall Park.

Eyewitness News will stream the inaugural live at noon.

He was officially sworn in New Year's Eve during a private ceremony.

Hundreds of people attended the reception at Gracie Mansion where de Blasio paid the $9 filing fee in cash after taking the oath of office.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will officiate at today's ceremonial event.

He was easily re-elected in November, becoming the first Democrat to be re-elected in New York since Edward Koch in 1985.

De Blasio touted first-term successes in providing universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds and cited investments in affordable housing and efforts to reduce crime and make the city affordable for all residents.

He has emerged as a national leader in progressive politics.

Also being sworn-in for second terms are Public Advocate Letitia James, and Comptroller Scott Stringer, both Democrats.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to be held outdoors, comes on a New Year's Day with temperatures below 10 degrees and wind-chills below zero.

