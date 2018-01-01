A public swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Bill de Blasio's second term will be held at New York City Hall Park.He was officially sworn in New Year's Eve during a private ceremony.Hundreds of people attended the reception at Gracie Mansion where de Blasio paid the $9 filing fee in cash after taking the oath of office.Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will officiate at today's ceremonial event.He was easily re-elected in November, becoming the first Democrat to be re-elected in New York since Edward Koch in 1985.De Blasio touted first-term successes in providing universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds and cited investments in affordable housing and efforts to reduce crime and make the city affordable for all residents.He has emerged as a national leader in progressive politics.Also being sworn-in for second terms are Public Advocate Letitia James, and Comptroller Scott Stringer, both Democrats.The ceremony, which is scheduled to be held outdoors, comes on a New Year's Day with temperatures below 10 degrees and wind-chills below zero.----------