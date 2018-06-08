POLITICS

NYC leaders could be close to deal for half-price MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has the details on the plan to finalize the Fair Fares program.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A deal could soon be announced to offer half-priced MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers.

The offices of Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council Speaker were working to finalize the program Friday and a deal could be announced as soon as Monday.

The program would help the nearly 800,000 New Yorkers with a household income of around $25,000 for a family of four by offering MetroCards at the price of $1.35 per ride.

RELATED: 'Call the Mayor' campaign launched in push for cheaper MetroCards for poor New Yorkers

The discounted MetroCard program would reportedly be funded by $106 million in the upcoming budget.

The mayor was reluctant to financially back the program championed by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson because of the cost and instead wanted to pay for the program with his proposed Millionaires Tax.

The deal will have to be approved by the City Council and it will take time to get up and running but could possibly go into effect in January.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmetrocardMayor Bill de Blasionew york city councilsubwayNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News