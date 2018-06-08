A deal could soon be announced to offer half-priced MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers.The offices of Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council Speaker were working to finalize the program Friday and a deal could be announced as soon as Monday.The program would help the nearly 800,000 New Yorkers with a household income of around $25,000 for a family of four by offering MetroCards at the price of $1.35 per ride.The discounted MetroCard program would reportedly be funded by $106 million in the upcoming budget.The mayor was reluctant to financially back the program championed by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson because of the cost and instead wanted to pay for the program with his proposed Millionaires Tax.The deal will have to be approved by the City Council and it will take time to get up and running but could possibly go into effect in January.----------