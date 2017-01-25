POLITICS

Mayor de Blasio vows to fight President's immigration plan; Immigrants rights rally in Washington Square Park

Joe Torres and A.J. Ross have the latest details.

Jennifer Matarese, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
As New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about President Donald Trump's "vague" executive action on immigration on Wednesday, a rally grew in Washington Square Park in support of immigrants' rights.

The mayor said that New York City is a city of immigrants and has always been.

He added, "It's important to understand that this order doesn't change who we are...our values or how the city government protects its people."

Mayor de Blasio said that due to the "vague" nature of the executive order, it would be "susceptible to legal challenges and public resistance."

Meantime, an rally for Muslim and immigrant rights was held in Washington Square Park to speak out against President Trump's executive orders.

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn has the latest details.



It began as a press conference by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and turned into a rally with several hundred, if not more, people in attendance.
