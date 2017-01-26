NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City officials are vowing they will not be intimidated by President Donald Trump's controversial decision to enact hard-line immigration measures.
Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz will join immigration advocates from across the city Thursday to speak out against Trump's executive orders on immigration.
On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about Trump's "vague" executive action on immigration on Wednesday, a rally grew in Washington Square Park in support of immigrants' rights.
The mayor said that New York City is a city of immigrants and has always been.
He added, "It's important to understand that this order doesn't change who we are...our values or how the city government protects its people."
Mayor de Blasio said that due to the "vague" nature of the executive order, it would be "susceptible to legal challenges and public resistance."
Meantime, an rally for Muslim and immigrant rights was held in Washington Square Park to speak out against Trump's executive orders.
De Blasio insisted New York immigrants will always protected in New York City, and he called together his agency chiefs to point out what the letter of the law would really mean.
For starters, he says, immigrants could stop reporting, or helping solve crime, in fear the NYPD might deport them.
And then there's the financial burden: the order threatens to cut more than $100 million of counterterror funds. It is money that protects, among other things, a certain building near and dear to the president's heart.
"The president and his team are going to have to look long and hard at the notion of taking away anti-terrorism funding from New York City," Mayor de Blasio said. "Funding that protects Trump Tower and everyone who works in it and lives in it and visits it."
City officials say the Republican president's order could yank over $150 million in law enforcement funding that's mainly for counterterrorism efforts, as well as protecting international dignitaries and, arguably, safeguarding Trump Tower.
New York doesn't honor detainment requests from immigration officials unless there's a federal warrant and the person requested may be on the terrorist watch list or committed a serious crime in the past five years.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)