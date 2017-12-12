  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ED LEE

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee passes away at the age of 65

In this Nov. 14, 2016 photo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee speaks during a meeting at City Hall in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has passed away at the age of 65 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown told ABC7 News anchor Carolyn Tyler Lee suffered cardiac arrest.

Just Monday, Lee was at a recycling event in San Francisco where he was smiling and shaking hands.

The mayor's office issued a statement this morning with the sad news: "It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family."

In accordance with the City Charter, Board of Supervisors President London Breed became Acting Mayor of San Francisco, effectively immediately.

Breed is a native San Franciscan. She's a graduate of Galileo High School.

Prior to her election to the Board of Supervisors, she was the Executive Director of the African American Art and Culture Complex.

She was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012, representing District 5 which includes the Fillmore/Western Addition, Hayes Valley, Lower Haight, Haight-Ashbury, Japantown, Alamo Square, North of Panhandle, Cole Valley, and Inner Sunset neighborhoods.

Breed was then elected President of the Board in 2015.

Click here for more stories on Ed Lee.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsed leemission districtinglesidecastrowillie browncelebrity deathsgavin newsomSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ED LEE
Mayors of San Francisco and New York City talk smack on Twitter ahead of NL wild-card game
More ed lee
POLITICS
Voters head to polls in high-stakes Alabama Senate race
3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe
Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military
Candidates make final push in high-stakes Alabama Senate race
More Politics
Top Stories
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
Suspect charged after NYC pipe bomb explosion
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter blast on the way
Voters head to polls in high-stakes Alabama Senate race
Former NFL players accused of sexual misconduct
These hero police officers took down the NYC bomb suspect
Experts call attempted suicide attack a 'game changer'
Uber and Lyft issue refunds for higher fees after bombing
Show More
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
Rutgers professor accused of anti-Semitism removed from position
Uber driver accused of exposing himself to passenger
Witnesses describe controlled chaos after terror attack
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-year-old girl
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
More Photos