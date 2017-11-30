POLITICS

Long Island teen labeled gang member, detained for months speaks out

By
CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
One of 13 Hispanic teenagers from Long Island who were recently released by an immigration judge after spending months in ICE custody is speaking out to Eyewitness News.

The 16-year-old from Central Islip didn't want his identity revealed, but he told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne what it was like to be in jail since June. The boy was picked up by immigration agents after getting into a fight at Central Islip High School, where he was a student.

"I feel happy because I'm with my mom again," he said. "And I've been given a new opportunity."

Last week, a federal judge in California ruled that immigration judges had to review by November 29 all the cases of minors arrested by ICE after April 2017 on suspicion of having gang affiliations.

The 13 boys from Long Island were released this week after federal judges in lower Manhattan ruled the government didn't have sufficient evidence to prove the boys were gang members.

"The proceedings continue just that the children will be able to participate with them," said Martha Arce, an attorney representing the teen. "The children will be able to attend their hearings and remain with their families until the final outcome of their status in the United States is decided."

The arrests were made under ICE's Homeland Security Investigations' Operation Matador, which aims to combat the MS-13 gang on Long Island.

A spokeswoman for ICE said the arrests made under Operation Matador are intelligence and evidence driven.

"HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) does not profile or make arrests with prejudice but rather uses reliable information gathered through multiple sources which results in the arrest of an individual," said Rachel Yong Yow.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsICEimmigrationCentral IslipSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump's Muslim retweets draw fire from US, abroad
GOP tax overhaul bill takes crucial step ahead
Trump threatens new sanctions after North Korea missile launch
North Korea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet
More Politics
Top Stories
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Victim dies in girlfriend's arms as suspect records stabbing
Exclusive: Rikers inmate warns 311 operator before attacking correction officer
College student 'owes' $200,000 after tweet goes viral
Police: Fake grenade prompts security scramble at 1 WTC
Singer, actor Jim Nabors of Gomer Pyle fame dies
Rapper DMX pleads guilty to tax fraud, faces 5 years in prison
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent overdose
Show More
Sea Girt Christmas display damaged by vandals
Teacher accused of having sex, smoking pot with student
Teen causes $300,000 fire trying to kill a bed bug
Landlord drops eviction lawsuit on 100-year-old woman
Missing Florida teen, soccer coach could be headed to NY
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos