POLITICS

President Trump to visit Long Island for event on defeating MS-13 gang

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the planned event from Bethpage.

By
BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
President Donald Trump plans to speak about MS-13 gang violence Wednesday afternoon at the Morrelli Center in Bethpage and he will be greeted by protestors.

Immigrants' rights groups argue that President Trump is using the issue of gang violence on Long Island to paint all immigrants with a broad brush.

There have been 27 murders nationwide linked to the South American gang.

Activists are calling on the police and local elected officials not to attend.

"Not be present and not validate the policies this president continues to spread around the country," a protestor said.

"It's the President of the United States. He's coming to Nassau County. Perhaps we can get some resources, some federal help and I am open to having that bipartisan conversation," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

Protesters are also upset because they say the president used the term "animals" to refer to immigrants, but he was specifically referring to gang members.

His spokespeople say President Trump won't shy away from that term during his visit Wednesday.

The president traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpprotestimmigrationms-13 ganggang violencegangNassau CountyBethpage
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protest held ahead of Trump's MS-13 visit to Long Island
POLITICS
NY legislature appoints interim attorney general
Trump, Moon try to keep North Korea summit on track amid doubts
Protest held ahead of Trump's MS-13 visit to Long Island
Lawmakers to be allowed a review of Russia probe information
More Politics
Top Stories
Plan to upgrade subway system to be unveiled at MTA meeting
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
Pulitzer-winning author Philip Roth dies at age 85
Child approached at school bus stop in Tarrytown
NTSB recommends seatbelts on all new school buses
Bus driver in NJ school bus crash had 14 license suspensions
Police find guns, drugs, bomb-making materials in Bronx raid
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
Show More
DSNY trashes young mom twice in case of mistaken ID
Pregnant woman stabbed 7 times, unborn baby dies
Man sentenced in elevator stabbing that killed 6-year-old boy
NYC's so-called 'Taxi King' pleads guilty to tax fraud
Suspect found dead after Florida apartment complex standoff
More News