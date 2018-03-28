  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A prisoner being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents escaped their custody at JFK Airport, catching a taxi to freedom.

The man, being deported on a prior weapons arrest, ran away from the agents in Terminal 4, at Gate B23, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The agents had taken off his handcuffs when he was brought through screening.

He was about to be then escorted onto a plane when he ran away from them.

He was caught on surveillance video fleeing the airport in a yellow cab.

Port Authority police released a statement saying, "An individual being transported by federal immigration officials at JFK Airport last night eluded custody during transfer to a connecting flight. A check of video cameras by authorities showed the individual left the airport in a cab. Federal authorities would know if he is still at large. He was not taken into custody in the airport by the Port Authority Police Department."

ICE is also investigating.

ICEescaped prisonerjfk international airportQueensNew York City
