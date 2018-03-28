Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport

A prisoner being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents escaped their custody at JFK Airport, catching a taxi to freedom.The man, being deported on a prior weapons arrest, ran away from the agents in Terminal 4, at Gate B23, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.The agents had taken off his handcuffs when he was brought through screening.He was about to be then escorted onto a plane when he ran away from them.He was caught on surveillance video fleeing the airport in a yellow cab.Port Authority police released a statement saying, "An individual being transported by federal immigration officials at JFK Airport last night eluded custody during transfer to a connecting flight. A check of video cameras by authorities showed the individual left the airport in a cab. Federal authorities would know if he is still at large. He was not taken into custody in the airport by the Port Authority Police Department."ICE is also investigating.----------