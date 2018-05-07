Police responding to call of attempted burglary find man dead, suspect in closet

Lucy Yang has the latest on a murder at a home in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating a murder in Brooklyn after getting a call of an attempted burglary and finding a resident dead inside a house.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home on Stratford Road in Ditmas Park.

A neighbor saw a man entering the home.

Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 66-year-old man in the basement with trauma to the head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Jeremy Safran, a psychologist and professor.

During their search of the basement police encountered a 28-year-old man inside of a closet. He was taken into custody without further incident and charges are pending.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Friends say Dr. Safran was married with two daughters. The family also had two dogs.

