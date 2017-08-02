Rapper Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Midtown

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Rapper Kidd Creole, formerly of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, is in custody for the murder of a homeless man in Midtown East Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old, also known as Nathaniel Glover, was taken into custody in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say Glover got into a street dispute with a homeless man, a level 2 sex offender, on East 44th Street at Third Avenue. During the fight, the homeless man was stabbed.

The 55-year-old homeless man was found lying on the sidewalk, and at first, they thought he was drunk until they saw the stab wound.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Glover currently works in the area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rappermurderstabbinghomelessNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Hail, flooding accompany storms
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
EXCLUSIVE: Tenants asking for repairs allegedly threatened with immigration call
Man shot 8 times over gold chain
Girls allegedly videotaped while showering at volleyball camp
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Karina Vetrano's family marks one year since her murder in Howard Beach
Show More
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
'Rentboy' escort service's ex-CEO sentenced to prison time
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Some truck smuggling survivors held in same lockup as driver
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos