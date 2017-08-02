Rapper Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Rapper Kidd Creole, formerly of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, is in custody for the murder of a homeless man in Midtown East Tuesday night.
The 57-year-old, also known as Nathaniel Glover, was taken into custody in the Bronx on Wednesday.
Police say Glover got into a street dispute with a homeless man, a level 2 sex offender, on East 44th Street at Third Avenue. During the fight, the homeless man was stabbed.
The 55-year-old homeless man was found lying on the sidewalk, and at first, they thought he was drunk until they saw the stab wound.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Glover currently works in the area.