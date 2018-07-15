Residents rescued from fire at apartment building in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the fire from Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

By
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A dozen people, including several firefighters were injured when fire ripped through a building in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The 2-alarm fire broke out on the second floor of a building above a pharmacy on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Residents had to be rescued off of the fire escape so they could run to safety/

Fire officials say flames are under control, but the heat, along with the number of residents inside created challenges.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefdnyBrooklynNew York CityProspect Lefferts Gardens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News