LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Scaffolding has collapsed next to a building on Manhattan's Lower East Side.
It happened on Broome Street between Clinton Street and Ridge Street.
The structure fell while strong winds were whipping through New York City during a March nor'easter. But it's not clear yet what caused this collapse.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
