NOR'EASTER

Scaffolding collapses on Manhattan's Lower East Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Scaffolding has collapsed next to a building on Manhattan's Lower East Side. (Photo/Daisy Paez)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Scaffolding has collapsed next to a building on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

It happened on Broome Street between Clinton Street and Ridge Street.

The structure fell while strong winds were whipping through New York City during a March nor'easter. But it's not clear yet what caused this collapse.


This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scaffoldingnor'eastercollapseLower East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOR'EASTER
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
Nor'easter wreaking havoc on air travel, transit in NYC area
Nor'easter hits area with rain, snow and wind
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
More nor'easter
Top Stories
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
Nor'easter wreaking havoc on air travel, transit in NYC area
Nor'easter hits area with rain, snow and wind
Powerful nor'easter bearing down on Tri-State area
2 dead, suspect at large in Central Michigan University dorm shooting
Police: Teen abducted walking home after school
Man accused of mailing false bombs to teen he met online
Manhole fires force 100 residents from Bronx apartments
Show More
Trump orders big tariffs on steel, aluminum; markets roiled
Jury deliberates in trial of ex-Cuomo aide Percoco
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Mother of slain children testifies at murder trial of UWS nanny
Miami schools chief changes mind about NYC job
More News
Top Video
New York City's hidden museum
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
Behind the scenes of 'The Florida Project'
More Video