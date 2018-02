A student tweeted pictures of students cowering as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remained in lockdown.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Students at a Florida high school recorded the harrowing moments in hiding during reports of an active shooter. At least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday, ABC News reports. The shooter, Nikolaus Cruz , is now in custody.Video shows student hiding in auditorium seats before armed responders attempted to evacuate the building.Twitter user @TheCaptainAidan posted photos of students cowering in their classroom, writing, "My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I'm (expletive) scared right now."