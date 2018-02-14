PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Scared students record moments inside school during active shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Scared students record moments inside school during active shooting

By Eyewitness News
PARKLAND, Florida (WABC) --
Students at a Florida high school recorded the harrowing moments in hiding during reports of an active shooter.

At least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday, ABC News reports. The shooter, Nikolaus Cruz, is now in custody.

Video shows student hiding in auditorium seats before armed responders attempted to evacuate the building.

A student tweeted pictures of students cowering as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remained in lockdown.


Twitter user @TheCaptainAidan posted photos of students cowering in their classroom, writing, "My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I'm (expletive) scared right now."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingactive shootermass shootingparkland school shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Fla. shooting is 2018's 18th school shooting
Sheriff: 17 dead in shooting at Florida high school
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
Florida high school shooting is deadliest since Sandy Hook
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Sheriff: 17 dead in shooting at Florida high school
Fla. students hide as shots ring out in horrifying video
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
Worried parents wait for students amid shooting situation at South Florida school
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
What triggered mysterious health problems of Cuban diplomats?
Trump breaks silence, says he's 'totally opposed to domestic violence'
Show More
Bill Haas, Luke Wilson involved in deadly crash
Did a landfill cause 35 cases of cancer at one school?
Mother gets 7 days in jail for baptizing daughter
Dementia patient disappears during transfer to another facility
Co-workers buy car for man who had to walk hours to work
More News
Top Video
Sheriff: 17 dead in shooting at Florida high school
Fla. students hide as shots ring out in horrifying video
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
More Video