School shooting in Florida reignites gun control debate among politicians

Candace McCowan reports on the reaction from politicians.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The school shooting is sadly becoming an all-too familiar scene in America.

This most recent one in Florida is reigniting the debate over gun control.

It's the 18th school shooting just this year.

In the moments after students were seen running from the school in Parkland, the topic of gun control was top of mind.

This is the nation's deadliest school shooting since the 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School five years ago.

When Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott was asked about the need for gun control, he said "There is a time to continue to have these conversations about how through law enforcement, how through mental illness funding that we make sure people are safe."

But one teacher who was inside that school and lived through Wednesday's terror, says more needs to be done to protect schools.

"We did everything that we were supposed to do, Broward County Schools has prepared us for this situation and still, to have so many casualties for me, at least for me it's very emotional because I feel today like our government, our country has failed us our kids and didn't keep us safe," said Melissa Falkowski, a teacher.

We saw several local politicians reacting on Twitter.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand saying in part "When will enough be enough for congress to take gun violence seriously?"


Senator Cory Booker tweeted his outrage, saying: "When is enough, enough!?! How much bloodshed, how many more deaths!?!" He added, "Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Our nation must act."


Part of the ongoing investigation will look into how the shooter was able to get the gun he used in the attack.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
