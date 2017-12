The City of Science returns to Brooklyn Sunday, in a day-long event featuring stem-themed activities that are sure to get kids and parents engaged.Filled with interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities, and enormous exhibitions, the free program takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park Slope Armory YMCA.World of Science co-founder Brian Greene joined meteorologist Amy Freeze on Eyewitness News Sunday morning.