Search continues after human remains found in wooded area in Roosevelt, Long Island

Stacey Sager reports on the discovery of human remains on Long Island.

By Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
Human remains have been found in the woods of a Long Island town, two days after investigators were tipped off to a possible gang-related homicide.

Nassau County police said the remains belong to a male, but no other immediate details were released. Investigators would not make any estimates as to how long the body had been there.

Police said they have also identified other spots in that same wooded area in Roosevelt where they are going to continue to their search. K-9 units indicated that human remains may also be there.

The search was kicked off Wednesday night after officials with Homeland Security received what they called a very detailed tip about a body buried in the area of West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane. The tipster made them believe it could have been a gang-related murder.

Homeland Security officials said the person who gave them the tip is cooperating with the investigation.

Photos: Investigators search area of dead-end street


Dozens of federal and local law enforcement agents have been involved in the search, combing carefully and slowly through the treacherous terrain, which has a lot of trees and concrete slabs.

They expected the search to take several days, and it will continue until they feel the search is complete. Detectives were seen searching around a pond, in a wooded area and even a nearby field.

Police did not say if they believed these were connected to the gang-related murders in the Brentwood area of Suffolk County earlier this year.

Here is video from NewsCopter 7 showing police at the scene Thursday:
Watch video from NewsCopter 7 showing police investigate a possible homicide on Long Island.



Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. updating the investigation. We will carry a live feed of the event here on abc7NY.com.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
