BRONX, New York (WABC) --A judge in the Bronx has found the NYPD Sergeant who shot and killed a bat-wielding mentally ill woman in the Bronx not guilty.
Judge Robert Neary's verdict was announced just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Barry chose to forego a jury trial.
Charges against Sgt. Hugh Barry, 32, had included second degree murder. He shot and killed Deborah Danner, 66, inside the bedroom of her Bronx apartment in October, 2016.
Danner suffered from schizophrenia. Danner's sister called police to the apartment after the two had an argument. When officers arrived, Danner refused to drop a pair of scissors.
As officers approached, she picked up a baseball bat, but whether or not she swung it was debated. Danner took a step forward, with the bat held above her head, Barry said he decided to discharge his gun and fire two shots because he feared for his life.
The defense and prosecution disagreed over whether a baseball bat held by a 66-year-old woman with mental illness constituted a deadly threat.
"She steps forward and starts to swing," Defense attorney Andrew Quinn said in his closing argument Wednesday. "This is the prosecution's own case. Steps forward, and then, and only then, is when Barry fires his weapon."
"At the end of the day, holding a baseball bat in a threatening motion justifies deadly physical force," Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins said outside Bronx Supreme Court.
But prosecutors argued Barry ignored police training in how to properly handle an emotionally-disturbed person. They said he failed to isolate and contain Danner and noted he chose to fire his gun instead of using a Tazer to subdue her.
In the end, Judge Neary sided with the defense.
Mullins released a statement after the verdict was read stating:
Sgt. Hugh Barry ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES #wearebarry pic.twitter.com/k0JDp5KdoD— SBA (@SBANYPD) February 15, 2018
PBA president Patrick J. Lynch also released a statement:
"On that terrible, tragic day, Sgt. Barry and his team responded to that apartment for one reason and that was to help a troubled person. Sadly, Sgt. Barry had to take action to protect himself from serious injury or death. The judge looked at the preponderance of all the evidence and concluded that the actions of the Sergeant were appropriate and not criminal. There is no victory here today, only relief that justice has been served and a good man who was doing a difficult and dangerous job has been exonerated."
Meanwhile religious leaders hope this case brings attention to how police handle those struggling with mental illness.
"Whatever happens with this verdict, what's indisputable is that our city did not protect Deborah," Father Matthew Heye, who represents Episcopal congregations across New York City said, "And we have to join together with the 400 people each day who struggle with mental illness and call police for help."
