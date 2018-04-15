Several hurt after wind-swept fire rips through Washington Heights apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the fire in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
There were some scary moments in Washington Heights on Sunday afternoon when several people were hurt after a fire ripped through the top floor of a six story building. Many residents were sent scrambling onto fire escapes.

The fire broke out just after noon on 549 W. 163rd Street. Fire officials say the fire took about an hour to get under control. One resident is in serious but stable condition after being burned. Two firefighters were also injured.


"He was in shock. He was burned - his face, he was messed up. Half of his legs were messed up. He was very burned," said resident Alvonse Baes.

Some residents evacuated without any shoes on their feet in the chilly weather. Elderly mothers were seen holding children as they made their way down from the building on ladders.

Fire marshals say the fire was accidental and was started by a candle. They say the resident fled, leaving the apartment door open, causing the wind to spread flames throughout the building.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireapartment firewindWashington HeightsNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Police: LI man arrested with weapons after threatening phone call
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Philly arrests goes viral
Trump rages against Comey ahead of book, ABC News interview
AccuWeather Alert: Temps drop, heavy rain on the way
Investigation into death of alleged shoplifter after altercation
Show More
Search on for man who opened fire inside Brooklyn bar
Trump defends use of 'mission accomplished' after Syria strike
Police hunt for suspect who attacked, robbed 73-year-old man in Brooklyn
Procrastinating on your taxes? There's still time after April 15
Gay rights lawyer sets himself on fire in Prospect Park in protest
More News