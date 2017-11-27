SHOPPING

Hundreds crowd Nike store in SoHo on rumors of new shoe release

Crowds gathered in SoHo on rumors of a new shoe release.

Eyeiwtness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police shut down a street in SoHo after shoppers crowded around the Nike store, looking for the latest sneakers.

Hundreds of people went to the NikeLab store on Mercer Street just before midnight after hearing rumors the company was releasing a new shoe.

Those rumors were not true, but a small group of shoppers stayed on the street for hours hoping to score a deal.

Responding police officers ordered crowds to disperse.

Officers then closed Mercer Street south of Grand Street to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

No arrests were made.

