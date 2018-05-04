Now you can get tattooed at Saks Fifth Avenue

An iconic store filled with high fashion and sophistication may be the last place you would expect to find a tattoo parlor, but the times are changing at Saks Fifth Avenue.'Rivington Tattoo' is just one of the businesses being brought to lure customers in at Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan, including beauty and wellness stores.One man was getting his nearly 30th tattoo in the window as gawkers stopped strolling to take a peek - showing everyone that getting tattooed is not scary.For those interested, the tattoo display will not be there forever. And if you are somewhat bashful or want to get an intimate tattoo, there is a private area.----------