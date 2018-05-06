SOCIETY

Car registered to missing New Jersey woman found with body inside

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a car registered to a New Jersey woman missing since December has been recovered and a body was found inside.

24-year-old Shanaya Coley of Paterson was reported missing after disappearing on her way to work.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said that on Sunday morning police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding an unattended car in the parking lot of a garden apartment complex on Marion Street in Paterson.

When officers arrived they discovered a charcoal gray Nissan Altima which is registered to Coley.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed what appeared to be a body in the backseat of the vehicle.

The medical examiner was notified and a positive identification of the body has not yet been confirmed.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to call the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

