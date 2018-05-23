Councilman introduces bill to ban plastic straws in NYC

Plastic straws could soon be a thing of the past in New York City.City Councilman Rafael Espinal introduced a bill banning plastic straws and coffee stirrers on Wednesday.They would be banned in restaurants, bars and stadiums across the city.Espinal says Americans throw out an estimated half-billion plastic straws every single day and he pointed out the damage and negative impact all the plastic trash has on our environment and on ocean life.NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio agrees that the plastic straws should go."If I had it my way, you would be enjoying your last plastic straws in New York City," de Blasio said.The proposal still allows for environmentally friendly straws like paper or aluminum.Dozens of venues across the city have already given up plastic straws and under the proposal, violators could face fines starting at $100.The only exception to the law would be those with a disability or medical condition who need a straw to drink.----------