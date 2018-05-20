NORTH PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) --There was a special ceremony on Long Island Sunday to honor a fallen Afghan war vet.
The North Patchogue Fire Department dedicated a fire truck to Lieutenant Michael Murphy.
Murphy was a North Patchogue resident and a Medal of Honor recipient. He was killed in the line of duty in 2005.
Members of the department say it is an honor to commemorate a man who served our country.
----------
