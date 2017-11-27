HOLIDAY

What you need to know about Giving Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

After a weekend full of shopping, Tuesday is all about giving. What will you do to give back? (Shutterstock)

After a weekend of holiday shopping, it's time for consumers to get charitable.

Nov. 28 is Giving Tuesday. Also known as the National Day of Giving, the holiday aims to shift focus following one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, bringing more focus to charities.


Started in 2012 by New York City's 92nd Street Y, Giving Tuesday has grown into a global movement that last year raised an estimated $177 million. The idea behind the holiday is fairly simple: Everyone is encouraged to give in any way they can to organizations they care about. This can be money, time or even just getting the word out.

Here are some ways you can get involved:

Give to your favorite cause

You know that charity you love that you've been meaning to make a donation to? Tuesday's the day to finally do it. And be sure to use the hashtag #GivingTuesday to encourage your friends to learn more so they might give, too.

Shop for a cause

There are plenty of ways to shop while benefitting good causes. One way is to go to smile.amazon.com and choose a charity. Amazon will donate while you shop!

Clean out your closet - and give it away

The holiday is an excellent opportunity to donate gently used items to local non-profits while also making some space in your home. Go through your coat closets, toy closets and even your bookshelves and give away the items you don't need anymore. You could start by participating in Toys For Tots or Good Morning America's Burlington Coat Drive.

Write a letter to Santa

You can help charities just by telling Santa what's on your wish list. For every letter to Santa it receives, Macy's will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, up to $1 million.

Sign up to volunteer

You don't have to open your wallet to give back. Sites like VolunteerMatch can help connect you to organizations in your community hosting Giving Tuesday events, or you can reach out to your favorite charity. Whether it's delivering warm clothes to those in need, serving at your local soup kitchen or even singing carols, sign up to spread some holiday cheer.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycharitiesdonationsvolunteerismacts of kindnessgood newsfeel goodholiday
Load Comments
Related
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
HOLIDAY
Online elves hunt down Christmas toy for boy with autism
Winter's Eve to launch holiday season on the Upper West Side
First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
Adopted siblings spend Thanksgiving together with new families
More holiday
SOCIETY
What to know about Meghan Markle
Markle's engagement ring has diamonds from Diana
First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
More Society
Top Stories
Massive fire burning in tavern in Hanover, New Jersey
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Report: Women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy
Show More
Hockey team apologizes for 'birthday suit' video after backlash
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Winter's Eve to launch holiday season on the Upper West Side
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Crews rescue man trapped in garbage truck
More News
Top Video
The Billionaire City
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Eyewitness News Update
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
More Video