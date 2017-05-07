Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Here and Now on May 7, 2017: Spanking
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1964971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here and Now: Part 2 (WABC)
Sunday, May 07, 2017 03:05PM
Related Topics:
society
here and now
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Here and Now
Here and Now on May 7, 2017: Open
Here and Now on May 7, 2017: Fibroids
Here and Now on May 7, 2017: Vera Moore
More Society
Top Stories
Mets suspend pitcher Matt Harvey for violating team rules
Subway service disrupted due to power outage in Brooklyn
Emmanuel Macron projected as winner of French presidency
NYPD officer recovering after being stabbed during daughter's party
10-year-old girl opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Thousands of cyclists hit streets of NYC for Five Boro Bike Tour
NYPD: Man swung sword at pedestrians and police in Times Square
Show More
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5
NYPD officer credited with saving life of suicidal woman in Harlem
L train suspended this weekend between Brooklyn and Manhattan
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
Suspected carjacker killed in crash during Newark police chase
More News
Top Video
Thousands of cyclists hit streets of NYC for Five Boro Bike Tour
NYPD officer recovering after being stabbed during daughter's party
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
After celebration on Intrepid, Trump heads to Bedminster
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York