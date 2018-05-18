SOCIETY

Mariachi band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist rant video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --
A mariachi band has performed songs including "La Cucaracha" during a protest in front of the apartment of a New York City lawyer caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking workers.

Protesters on Friday asked for the disbarment of attorney Aaron Schlossberg. They sang along with the mariachi band and carried signs that read "Se habla Spanish" and "Racism, no Bueno."


A video clip of Schlossberg yelling at people for speaking Spanish in a Manhattan restaurant sparked widespread outrage on Wednesday. Schlossberg hasn't responded to calls seeking comment.

It's unlikely Schlossberg heard the serenade. The company that runs the building Schlossberg uses as his law firm's address says his agreement with it has been terminated because his actions "were contrary" to its regulations.

