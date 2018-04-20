SOCIETY

Mayor de Blasio announces ban on cars in Central Park

Candace McCowan reports the ban would apply to streets below 72nd Street.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Central Park would be going car-free, excluding the park transverses, beginning in the end of June.

The mayor says that the ban win begin on June 27th, because it is the day after the last day of school for NYC Schools students. It is also the first day that public pools are open in parks throughout the city.

Traffic would be banned on all roads south of 72nd Street that cars, pedestrians and cyclists currently share.

That would impact West Drive, Center and East Drive and Terrace Drive.

"Central Park is not just one of New York's favorite parks - it's one of the most-beloved, most-recognized parks in the entire world. Now, we're making history by demonstrating just how clean, accessible, and safe an urban park can be," said Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP.

The ban could only be on a trial basis as the city watches the impact on traffic.

However last summer, Prospect Park in Brooklyn went car-free for several months and now that car ban is permanent.

The city says returning the park's loop road to walkers, joggers and cyclists will reduce air pollution in the park and improve safety.


