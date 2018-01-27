HURRICANE MARIA

New Jersey boy traveled to Puerto Rico to deliver thousands of toys to children

Sade Baderinwa has moreon how a boy from New Jersey delivered the toys he collected for children affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Eyewitness News
A boy from New Jersey traveled to Puerto Rico to deliver more than 1,000 toys he collected for children affected by Hurricane Maria.

Jayden Perez, 8, from Woodland Park decided to pay it forward and wanted to give his toys to Puerto Rico.

His mother made that mission even bigger with a toy drive that got the entire community involved.

