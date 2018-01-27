A boy from New Jersey traveled to Puerto Rico to deliver more than 1,000 toys he collected for children affected by Hurricane Maria.
Jayden Perez, 8, from Woodland Park decided to pay it forward and wanted to give his toys to Puerto Rico.
His mother made that mission even bigger with a toy drive that got the entire community involved.
