Brooklyn church to remove 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee

Michelle Charlesworth reports on a Brooklyn church removing Robert E. Lee plaques.

FORT HAMILTON, Brooklyn --
Leaders of a New York Episcopal diocese say they'll remove two plaques honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a church property in Brooklyn.

Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island said that two plaques marking a maple tree outside St. John's Episcopal Church will be removed Wednesday.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy markers commemorate the spot where the Virginia-born Lee is said to have planted a tree while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Hamilton in the 1840s. Two decades later he became commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia.

The removal comes in the wake of last weekend's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists protested plans to remove a Lee statue from a public park.
