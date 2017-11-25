SOCIETY

Secret Santa pays off layaway orders at New Jersey Toys R Us

A Secret Santa paid off layaway orders at a Toys R Us in New Jersey.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WABC) --
One Secret Santa in New Jersey wanted to make sure kids' Christmas wishes were fulfilled this year.

A man going by the name "Charlie K" walked into a Toys R Us in Cherry Hill Friday to do some shopping for his son, and decided to pay off all the layaway orders.

In total Charlie covered 62 orders and paid almost $11,000.

Charlie said he did it because he just wanted to give back to the community this holiday season.

"Just trying to bring some happiness to people, that's really it, bring back to the community that brought so much happiness to me and my family," he said.

He also gave another $2,000 worth of items to Toys For Tots.by having everyone who was inside the store pick out three toys to donate.

Shoppers who came to pick up some of the orders the man paid for said they were surprised and thankful.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
