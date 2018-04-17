A controversial statue will be taken down in Central Park Tuesday.It is the only statue citywide that an advisory panel decided to remove.The statue of 19th century obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. J. Marion Sims will be removed before noon.Monday night, the city Public Design Commission voted to remove the statue of Dr. Sims.The doctor was hailed because of his work that lead to breakthroughs in treating a condition linked to difficult childbirth.However for at least four years, Sims is known to have conducted experiments on enslaved black women without anesthesia.Leaders in East Harlem have been asking for seven years that the statue be removed.It was late last year when a city advisory panel conducted a 90-day review of all statues and monuments throughout the city.The panel determined the statue of Dr. Sims was the only monument controversial enough to be taken down.Others like the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle will have signs added to note context and the controversy surrounding the individual.The statue will be restored and relocated to Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn where Dr. Sims is buried.----------