This couple's wedding photos were on fire - literally!

DAYTON, Ohio (WABC) --People look for the perfect backdrop for their wedding photos, but this one was fiery.
Dillon and Corrie Jameson posed in front of a large fire on their wedding day in Ohio.
Their photographer told them a fire ignited at an abandoned building nearby, and they all ran for the unique photo op.
The couple and the photographer climbed up a hill and crossed train tracks to get the hot picture.
