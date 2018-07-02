SOCIETY

This couple's wedding photos were on fire - literally!

Joe Torres has more on the unique wedding photos. (Studio 22 Photography)

DAYTON, Ohio (WABC) --
People look for the perfect backdrop for their wedding photos, but this one was fiery.

Dillon and Corrie Jameson posed in front of a large fire on their wedding day in Ohio.


Their photographer told them a fire ignited at an abandoned building nearby, and they all ran for the unique photo op.

The couple and the photographer climbed up a hill and crossed train tracks to get the hot picture.

