SOCIETY

'Where does upstate New York start?' and other questions, answered

(Shutterstock)

Nicholas Augustine
NEW YORK (WABC) --
We may finally have an answer to the eternal question: Where does Upstate New York begin?

According to research from Public Policy Polling, 29 percent of New Yorkers think it's anywhere north of Westchester. According to the poll, 22 percent think it's north of Poughkeepsie, while 7 percent think it's north of Poughkipsie but doesn't include the Buffalo area. Another 16 percent think something else.

A quarter of respondents said upstate is anywhere north of the Bronx.

Other questions asked whether it was acceptable to eat pizza with a fork (55 percent said yes), favorite Roosevelt (Eleanor won with 35 percent), and if people prefer MetroCards or tokens (surprise: people prefer MetroCards).

For the full list of questions and results, the entire report is available here.

Oh, and for favorite NFL team, 0 percent of people said "Philadelphia Eagles."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypizzarentsnflNew York CityWestchester CountyNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Biden honors LI college student who stopped sex assault
Boy, 4, gets jury duty; only other letter was from Santa
Son follows in his mom's footsteps into a career with the FDNY
ICE arrests 225 people in 6 days in NYC, Long Island, Hudson Valley
More Society
Top Stories
Alleged leader of MS-13 East Coast operations arraigned on LI
Hairdresser gets life for deliberately infecting men with HIV
Father, 1-year-old shot while boy was being put in car seat
Dad of kids killed by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
Christie portrait will cost taxpayers how much?
'Fearless Girl' moving near New York Stock Exchange
Boy, 4, gets jury duty; only other letter was from Santa
Show More
Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher
WATCH: Yankees reach out to bullied girl
Video of cop knocking phone out of woman's hand goes viral
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks speak out on 'GMA'
3 arrested in death of 20-year-old man on Long Island
More News