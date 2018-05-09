A man who calls himself a spiritual healer has been charged with sexually assaulting his clients.Police say 32-year-old Christian Robles even caused a pregnant woman to have a miscarriage, while running his spiritual healing business from his Longwood apartment."I've seen the guy, I've spoken to him personally and I never thought of that of him. You know, he has a family," said Ronald Barrero, a building resident.His victims are three men and two women ranging in age from 20 to 39.He's accused of making his clients drink oils that would incapacitate them. Then he would allegedly cut off their clothing with a knife and sexually abuse them.Police say Robles also walked on a woman's stomach and back that was six weeks pregnant. She suffered a miscarriage.That is why among his many charges, Robles is also charged with abortion.The suspect's children have been taken into the custody of ACS.----------