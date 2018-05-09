'Spiritual healer' arrested for alleged sex abuse, abortion in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on the arrest of a spiritual healer charged with sexually assaulting his clients.

Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
A man who calls himself a spiritual healer has been charged with sexually assaulting his clients.

Police say 32-year-old Christian Robles even caused a pregnant woman to have a miscarriage, while running his spiritual healing business from his Longwood apartment.

"I've seen the guy, I've spoken to him personally and I never thought of that of him. You know, he has a family," said Ronald Barrero, a building resident.

His victims are three men and two women ranging in age from 20 to 39.

He's accused of making his clients drink oils that would incapacitate them. Then he would allegedly cut off their clothing with a knife and sexually abuse them.

Police say Robles also walked on a woman's stomach and back that was six weeks pregnant. She suffered a miscarriage.

That is why among his many charges, Robles is also charged with abortion.

The suspect's children have been taken into the custody of ACS.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex abuseabortionpregnant womanLongwoodBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
Dish may owe you $1,200 for violating Do Not Call list
Wild Pennsylvania high school brawl caught on video
Road rage victim: 'You have to watch who you beep at'
Whistleblower: NYCHA ignored warnings ahead of heating outages
Mother accused of trying to squeeze baby to death
Woman claims she threw premature baby in trash
VIDEO: Attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler
Show More
Pompeo returning from NKorea with 3 detained Americans
Cardi B speaks out after alleged assault of fan
Fmr. FDNY union president arrested for DWI after crash
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
Special prosecutor appointed in Schneiderman probe
More News