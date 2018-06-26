SPORTS

Body found at New Jersey home of New York Giants player Janoris Jenkins

Toni Yates reports on the discovery of a body at the home of Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn.

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a dead body was found at the home of New York Giants player Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Fair Lawn police responded after receiving a 911 call at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday.

The death at 14 Van Saun Place is being investigated by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department, acting county prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Authorities say the person found dead was a family friend identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene. Police say he had been living at the home.

Rene's cause of death was not yet known. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the time and manner of his death.

There was a heavy police presence at the home throughout the afternoon.

"I heard from my neighbors over here that they found a dead body in the basement," said neighbor Barry Carenza. "The woman that lives behind us said cops asked her if she heard gunshots so naturally she was a little freaked out, we're all a little freaked out. It's a quiet neighborhood."

"We have no complaints, he's a good guy," said another neighbor, Patty Golick. "The interactions we've had with him, just nice, decent, a perfect neighbor."

Neighbors say Jenkins, a cornerback for the Giants, is in Florida. He rents the Fair Lawn house during the football season.

The New York Giants issued a statement, saying "We are aware of and monitoring the situation."

Jenkins played at North Alabama before being drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

