Running the race? Rooting for friends and family? Either way, you can get your very own close-up look at the finish line for the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon!Elite runners from around the world put their skills to the test, joined by tens of thousands of others from around the region and the U.S. in this 26.2 mile race.Enjoy your personal view of the big event, with the abc7NY Find Your Finish cam! You'll find it right here on race day.Good luck, runners!-*-