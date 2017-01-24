It's not often the worlds of sports and fashion collide, especially when it involves modeling and hockey.Brianna Pedatella is one of our area's future stars, and you don't want to mess with her on the ice.The high school senior from Hopewell Junction has been lacing up the skates since she was 8."I just love skating fast," she said. "And if I could hit someone, that's OK."You also don't mess with her on the runway."It came naturally to me," she said. "Honestly, as I started walking, I had the confidence and just did it."Pedatella was always a fashion-loving hockey player, and now she's also a hockey-loving model after being encouraged to give the catwalk a try one year ago."All eyes are on me," she said. "I definitely love that. When you walk down, you see all the cameras just on you. And you're like, 'Wow, this is cool.'"The 17-year-old already has two New York Fashion Weeks on her resume and will walk again next month, all while playing a full hockey schedule."Going from the rink to the runway, everybody's like, 'Oh, you're going to the city,'" she said. "I'm like, 'Yep.' And everybody here, they're like, 'Oh my Gosh, you're gonna go play hockey?' I'm, like, yeah, but that's my life. I wouldn't want it any other way."In the fall, Pedatella will be playing Division I hockey at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, but New York City and her modeling career won't be far away.sot: brianna (16:08:49) "it's only a 45 minute train ride from city.. definitely do both"