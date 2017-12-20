ELMONT, Nassau County (WABC) --It's official: The New York Islanders are going home.
The team, which moved from their suburban home to Brooklyn in 2015, have won a bid to build a new arena on the grounds of the Belmont Park horse track.
State officials confirmed the deal Wednesday, ahead of a formal announcement. The racetrack is home to the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
The Islanders beat out a bid from the New York City FC soccer team, which envisioned building a stadium on the site in Elmont, just east of New York City.
The Islanders played at the Nassau Coliseum from 1972 until 2015, and fans never fully embraced their new home at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Team officials outlined their development plans at a public meeting earlier this month. They include an 18,000 seat arena, 435,000 square feet of retail space, a 250 room hotel, a year-round LIRR station and a to-be-determined innovation center.
The arena would create 5,000 temporary jobs and 2,000 permanent ones.
"There's only one Brooklyn team for Barclays Center and that's the Brooklyn Nets," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said in a statement. "We wish the Islanders well on their journey to Belmont, and they should consider Nassau Coliseum in the interim period."
The team is partnering with Sterling Project Development -- run by the Wilpon family, which owns the New York Mets -- and Oak View Group, which is also spearheading the redevelopment of KeyArena in Seattle for potential NHL expansion.
Belmont Park racetrack, which opened in 1905, runs thoroughbred meets from April through July and then in September through October.
Capacity for hockey in Brooklyn is 15,795, the second-smallest in the NHL.
Both Barclays Center and the Islanders have opt-out clauses in their contract, although speculation is that the Islanders would play there until a new building is ready.
Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky has said that there was no "Plan B" if the Belmont bid failed, putting the future of the franchise in doubt. Currently, Seattle, Houston and Quebec City are all seeking NHL teams for relocation.
The winning Belmont bid gives the Islanders a new home and some much-needed clarity about their future -- a necessity in their contract negotiations with superstar John Tavares, who will be a free agent next summer.
(ESPN contributed to this report)