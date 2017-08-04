SPORTS

Knicks legend Charles Oakley agrees to plea arrangement in MSG fracas

Raw video of former New York Knick arriving in court (WABC)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Former New York Knick Charles Oakley has agreed to a plea arrangement on charges of assaulting two Madison Square Garden security guards during a scuffle at a basketball game in February.

Oakley had been scheduled to go to trial Friday.


Oakley received a one year ban from Madison Square Garden, and the former Knick then vowed to sue owner James Dolan over his February arrest at the arena, following his court appearance Friday morning.

Assault charges will be dismissed and sealed if Oakley stays out of trouble for the next six months, as part of the agreement entered in court in Lower Manhattan.

But as an additional condition, Oakley cannot step foot in Madison Square Garden for the next year.

The arrangement required Oakley to admit to nothing, so he and his attorney declared victory outside the courtroom.

"Like I said from day one, I wasn't wrong," Oakley said.

Attorney Alex Spiro then announced that Oakley would be suing Dolan over the February run in at MSG, which resulted in Oakley striking one security guard in the face with a closed fist and pushing others.

He was then charged with two misdemeanors of assault, two misdemeanors of harassment and one misdemeanor of trespassing.
Oakley became a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, but he's had a falling out with the organization and particularly owner James Dolan in recent years.

On February 8, he sat a few rows from Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Security approached Oakley early in the game, and the fracas ensued before Oakley was removed from the building and handcuffed.

Oakley was banned from the arena after the incident, but Dolan lifted it shortly after meeting with Oakley and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Oakley, known as candid, unfiltered and Michael Jordan's de facto bodyguard, said nothing was really settled in the meeting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York Knicksjames dolancharles oakleyNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Charles Oakley accepts deal to dismiss misdemeanor charges
'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports
Giants WR Sterling Shepard expected to be OK after ankle injury
Darvish debuts for Dodgers on road vs. Mets
More Sports
Top Stories
83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in NJ church parking lot
Senior assaulted, robbed in West Village
New photos of suspect threatening women with 'acid' in robberies
Hit-and-run drivers got out of vehicles, looked at victims, then drove off
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Woman sought in theft of $70K in jewelry from man's apartment
Rapping subway conductor brings a smile to frustrated commuters' faces
Woman sentenced to 15 months in suicide texting case
Show More
LI woman accused of stealing handbags, jewelry from home of friend
Telemarketing company hit with $82M fine over illegal robocalls
5-year-old boy critical after being pulled from pool in Stamford
96-year-old Harlem woman gives Mayor de Blasio an earful at town hall meeting
Father of 5 fatally shot while watering his lawn
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos