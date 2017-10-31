NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The New York Road Runners issued a statement in the wake of the terror attack along the West Side Highway Tuesday, saying it is closely monitoring the situation but at this point has no plans to alter the TCS NYC Marathon set for Sunday.
"New York Road Runners extends our deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and all who have been affected by the tragedy in Lower Manhattan," the statement read. "We are monitoring the situation closely with our city, state, and federal agency partners, particularly the NYPD. For this weekend's marathon, as with all of our events, the safety and security of our runners, staff, volunteers, and spectators is our top priority. Together with our agency partners, we have extensive safety and security measures in place, both visible and behind the scenes. We are constantly reviewing our plans with law enforcement and will consider any necessary modifications or enhancements."
However, media events scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, have been postponed.
"In light of the tragedy in Lower Manhattan, and with respect to the victims, their families, and our city agency partners, we will be postponing our ceremonial Blue Line Painting and Faces of the Marathon media events originally scheduled for Wednesday, November 1," a statement read. "At this point, all other race week activities will continue as planned."
A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring around a dozen in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The driver was shot in the abdomen by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand and shouting what witnesses said was "Allahu Akbar!," Arabic for "God is great," authorities said. He underwent surgery and was expected to survive.
Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity identified the attacker as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov and said he is from Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. in 2010. He has a Florida driver's license but may have been staying in New Jersey, they said.
The driver barreled along the bike path in a rented Home Depot truck for the equivalent of about 14 blocks, or around eight-tenths of a mile, before slamming into a small yellow school bus. The mayhem and the burst of police gunfire set off panic in the neighborhood and left the pavement strewn with mangled bicycles and bodies that were soon covered with sheets.
