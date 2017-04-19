Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child

Serena Williams is having a baby.Williams posted a photo of herself standing sideways with the caption "20 weeks" on Snapchat on Wednesday, then deleted it -- prompting widespread speculation that the 23-time major champion is pregnant.A spokeswoman confirmed the news later in the day Wednesday.Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January - a little less than 12 weeks ago - and has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.This is the athlete's first child.