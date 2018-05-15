Suspect arrested in fatal Hempstead stabbing, victim tried to defend woman

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim died while trying to defend a woman outside the home in Hempstead.

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A homeless man in Nassau County is facing murder charges in a deadly stabbing.

Roy Christmas, 36, is accused of stabbing a man to death outside a home in Hempstead.

The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, at a home on Warner Avenue near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue in Hempstead.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Fitzpatrick said Christmas and a woman believed to be a family member began fighting over money inside the house. Christmas believed the woman owed him money, Fitzpatrick said, and the fight became physical and spilled into the backyard.

There, authorities say 57-year-old William Pinckney, from Freeport, came to the woman's defense.

"During this physical altercation with the subject, the subject started to stab him with a cutting instrument," Fitzpatrick said.

Pinckney was killed.

Christmas is charged with second-degree murder.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingHempsteadNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect ID'd in fatal LI stabbing believed to be over money
Manhunt underway on LI after man stabbed to death
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch for parts of NY, PA
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at apartment complex
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
High school seniors praised for car-into-office prank
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
87-year-old man beaten, robbed inside UWS bank
Author, satirist Tom Wolfe dies at age 88
Show More
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Gas pump explodes in fiery Long Island crash
Coney Island Boardwalk designated as a scenic landmark
Landscapers discover safe in yard 7 years after it was stolen
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
More News