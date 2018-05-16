Police in Brooklyn are searching for a suspect they say tried to abduct two 10-year-old boys in separate incidents.The first incident happened on Monday, May 7th at around 3:05 p.m. at the corner of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 58 Street in Borough Park.A 10-year-old boy was walking home from school when he was approached from behind by the suspect who asked him if he wanted ice cream.When the boy refused and attempted to run away, the suspect grabbed him by his book bag and held him there.The boy attempted to bite the suspect, at which point he released the child and ran away, in an unknown direction. The boy was not hurt.The second incident happened on Wednesday, May 9th, again at 3 p.m., in front of a building on 7th Avenue at 53rd Street in Sunset Park.Another 10-year-old boy was walking home from school when he was approached by a man police believe to be the same suspect.He allegedly grabbed the child's arm and prevented him from leaving the location.The child tried to kick the suspect, at which time he let the boy go and ran off. The boy was not hurt.The suspect is described as an Asian man, approximately 5'9" tall, weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket with white sleeves, a multi-colored shirt, dark colored jeans and brown sandals.Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------