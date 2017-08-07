MONSEY, New York (WABC) --The driver of the taxi that struck and killed a toddler in Monsey did not have a license, Ramapo police said on Monday.
The preliminary investigation has determined that an American Latina Taxi Cab driven by Jorge Garrangui-Castillo of Monsey had just picked up a fare on Johanna Lane and was backing from the driveway when the vehicle struck child who was sitting in the roadway.
The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Ramapo police identified the victim as 15-month old Ephraim Szydlow.
There were two other people in the taxi at the time of the accident. They were not hurt.
Garrangui-Castillo will receive a ticket for unlicensed operation, authorities said. The investigation is continuing.
There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement, police said.