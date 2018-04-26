Brooklyn teacher accused of sex with student in school's bathroom

Darla Miles reports on the Brooklyn teacher facing charges after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A teacher in Brooklyn appeared in court Thursday to face charges after he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old student inside the school's bathroom.

According to police, they have text messages as evidence of the encounters between 34-year-old Andre Braddy and the male student. Police allege it was going on for at least a month.

Braddy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Bail was set at $75,000 bond or $25,000 cash. He is due back in court May 1.

Braddy was an eighth grade mathematics and advanced algebra teacher at the Lenox Academy, PS 235, in Canarsie since September 2015.

Reports say he was awarded a $100,000 fellowship to earn his Master's degree while he was teaching.

Authorities say the teen alerted his parents to the encounters with the teacher, and the parents called police. That led to the arrest.

Braddy is charged with criminal sex act, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and sex abuse.

The Department of Education released a statement, saying, "These deeply disturbing allegations have no place in our schools, and he was immediately removed from the school. He will remain away from students pending the outcome of the investigation, and we will pursue his removal from payroll as soon as legally possible."

Braddy has been suspended with pay and will not be allowed contact with students if he is released on bail. Police are investigating if there are any other victims.

