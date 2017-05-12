TECHNOLOGY

Bridg-it app uses technology to prevent bullying

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Bullying is a problem that can have devastating and even deadly consequences. Now, there's a new app that could save a child's life.

Launched here in New York, it lets kids report incidents of bullying and find help without fear of backlash. So far, the results have been impressive.

Bridg-it was designed by Jeff Ervine, and it allows students to quickly and confidentially report bullying at their school. It also offers resources and activities like books and videos to help bring about resolutions.

Students and teachers are all plugged into the app through their phones and computers, creating a 24-7 social safety network.

The program launched three years ago at IS 228 David Boody Middle School in Brooklyn, where the principal says there has been a 75 percent decline in suspensions and a 65 percent drop in behavioral incidents. On top of that, attendance and enrollment are up.

Social media has only deepened the problem of school bullying, and young victims can sometimes battle depression and even thoughts of suicide.

The app currently serves about 12,000 students in 15 schools in New York and Californi, but Bridg-it is gearing up for a major national expansion.

For more information, visit BridgIt.com/
Related Topics:
technologytechnologyappanti-bullyingbullyingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Long Island residents outraged by cellphone towers in front of homes
Elon Musk shares video of car transport tunnel
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
What you need to know about Google Docs phishing scam
More Technology
Top Stories
Sheriff: Gunman kills police chief, 2 nursing home workers
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Saturday soaker
Thousands of bees found inside bedroom wall
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Staten Island 'Ninja Burglar' gets 22 years in prison
2 attempted lurings under investigation in Kinnelon
Show More
New 'Gray Death' drug can kill with 1 dose
Immigrant mom hiding in church leaves after winning delay
Trump: Comey 'better hope' there are no tapes of talks
Jail commissioner announces retirement amid car-use controversy
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos