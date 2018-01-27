TECHNOLOGY

Could you get a ticket for texting while crossing the street in New Jersey?

Joe Torres has more on how one New Jersey town is considering a proposal banning phone use while crossing the street. (Shutterstock)

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
If you are planning to text while crossing the street in one New Jersey town, it may soon cost you.

Leaders in Maplewood are considering a proposal to potentially ticket pedestrians who step into the street while looking at their phones.

The idea was inspired by Honolulu's new law banning 'distracted walking.'

There are already laws penalizing drivers who are distracted by a mobile device.

