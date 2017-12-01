The iPhone X might be the "hottest" phone out there, but it's got nothing on this iPhone 6.Speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News, Abd Ghaith says he was texting a friend when it suddenly blew up in his hands."I received a message. I answered the message. I put the phone on the charger and then as I'm holding the phone it started like a little smoke coming out of the left side of the phone. And then when I pulled the case back to see what it was the phone literally just exploded," Ghaith said.It happened Friday morning at his grocery store in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn.He says all of a sudden the screen went black, and then it got so hot, he says it charred his thumb.He says the phone was so hot it burned a mark into the floor after he dropped it.Ghaith says the phone was smoking for 20 more minutes.He says all he's looking for is a replacement phone, at no cost."My biggest concern is I'm happy it was a text message and not a call. Because if I had it to my ear and it happened it probably would have burned off my face," Ghaith said.In a statement an Apple spokesperson says, "Apple takes customer care and their safety very seriously. We will analyze the device."